See: PSB’s top leadership to decide on potential cooperation with opposition parties

KUCHING (Oct 3): The discussions on potential cooperation between Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and other opposition political parties to face the next state election are being left to the party’s top leadership, said party member and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

“Even though there is no formal alliance that has been forged between state opposition parties and leaders, we are actually working towards how we can try to get all the opposition parties to work together,” said See, who is PSB Presidential Council Member.

See said he might not be in the best position to disclose further details on the discussions as any discussions and negotiations were mainly spearheaded by PSB’s founder and president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and secretary-general George Lo.

“It does not matter how it is being done to support each other, but the most important thing is how do we bring about a change in Sarawak’s political scene. That is more important,” said See during a ‘Breakfast with See Chee How’ event at a coffeeshop at Jalan Green Road here today.

Meanwhile, See said the public response to the event had been encouraging and it was part of his own initiative to encourage the community to support local businesses.