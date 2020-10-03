Seven illegals rounded up at border area

KUCHING: Seven illegal immigrants were arrested on the Malaysian side of the Sarawak-Kalimantan border in Lubok Antu for illegal entry Thursday.

The suspects comprise five men and two women who were apprehended by personnel from the 11th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment under ‘Op Awas/Keris Parang’.

A spokesperson from the First Malaysian Infantry Division said a report was received about the presence of the suspects some 400metres from the border at an illegal track called ‘Pondok John’.

Checks were then carried out on the individuals, which showed that none of them were in possession of a valid travel documents.

The army also seized several items such as smartphones and four motorcycles worth about RM26,300 from them.

The suspects and the seized items were later handed over to the Lubok Antu District police for further action.