What not to do when studying online

ONLINE learning has become the norm for schools and educational institutions around the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the implementation of standard operating procedures and precautionary measures, more students are now allowed to return to school.

However, there are still some institutions that are conducting classes online for their students. If you are among those who continue to study online, here are some things that you might want to avoid:

Assume you can study anywhere

It is true that with online learning, students can now study anywhere they like. However, areas with multiple distractions such as noise and the television on a high volume are not conducive to studying.

Thus, it is better to have a proper study area where you can focus. Still, if you are always on the go, do consider breaking up your lessons to suit different times and places.

For instance, you might read your notes during your ride to or from school and do your assignments at home.

Procrastination

Online learning allows students to be flexible with their time but if they do not manage it well, they might end up procrastinating instead of revising or completing their assignments.

As such, it is important to reassess your schedule and begin planning your study session. By doing so, you can plan the modules out to the best of your abilities, and then adjust these each day and week to suit your availability.

Stay quiet in your online group discussion. It is easy to get lost when you are studying online, especially when it comes to online group discussions, where communicating with your classmates or lecturer might not be as spontaneous as doing it face-to-face.

Thus, it is beneficial to stay active and constantly engage with them online as communication is vital in ensuring that you acquire all the information you need to understand your lessons better.

Ignore other online resources

As we are now living in the digital era, students should take advantage of various online resources for their studies instead of relying solely on their online classes. These sources, which must be reliable, include online newspapers, electronic journals, webpages, YouTube videos, and many others. Making the extra effort to use these widely available resources allows you to have a deeper understanding of the subjects or courses you are studying.

This is a weekly column by SarawakYES! – an initiative driven by Faradale Media-M Sdn Bhd and supported by Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak – to provide advice and stories on the topics of education and careers to support Sarawakians seeking to achieve their dreams. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.