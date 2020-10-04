27 metric tonnes of e-waste collected in one-day campaign

KUCHING: The Department of Environment (DOE) Sarawak has collected 27 metric tonnes of e-waste during a one-day collection campaign to mark the state-level Environment Day yesterday.

Its State director Hamzah Mohamad said the e-waste collection campaign will also be held at Tun Abdul Razak Teachers’ Education Institution in Samarahan on Oct 31 and Bintulu on Nov 7-8.

“We request co-operation from the public to ensure e-waste are properly disposed of at locations licensed by the department,” said Hamzah at yesterday’s event held at Metrocity Matang from 8am to 5pm.

He explained that e-waste which is harmful to the environment and humans is controlled under Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005.

As such, the department collaborated with GVE Strategic Waste Sdn Bhd for the campaign yesterday with damaged computers, televisions, washing machines, mobile phones and general electrical appliances collected.

All e-waste collected will be handled and disposed of by GVE Strategic Sdn Bhd in accordance with the rules set out in the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005 with some recycled.

The e-waste collection is an initiative by Ministry of Environment and Water to collect 200 metric tonnes of e-waste nationwide this year, while the target for Sept 23 to Oct 31 is 63 metric tonnes nationwide.

The objective is to cultivate, increase public awareness and responsibility in preserving and conserving the environment as well as ensure environmentally sound management for collection and management of e-waste.

Also present at the event were DOE Sarawak assistant director (Development) Mohd Zaihan Lek and GVE Strategic Waste Sdn Bhd managing director Sim Yian Chai.