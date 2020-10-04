Abang Johari approves RM73 mln for two devt projects in Kapit town

KAPIT (Oct 4): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today approved a total of RM73 million for two development projects in Kapit town.

Speaking at the official opening of the RM3 million-Kapit Town Square, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government had the budget so it had no problem to further develop the town for the benefit of the people.

The RM3.16 billion sales tax income paid by Petronas and other oil and gas companies had enabled Sarawak to be developed further, he pointed out.

The first project is the RM15 million new market, while the other one is the RM58 million landscape and heritage project near here.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government was on solid ground and therefore he could focus on developing the state with all the support by members of the coalition parties.

Abang Johari added that the state was now experiencing rapid infrastructure developments.

He said areas like Matu, Daro, Mukah, Tanjung Manis, Igan, Sibu and Kapit were now well connected thus easing inter division travels for the people.

Roads to Nanga Mujong was also completed while Balleh, Belaga up to Bintulu would also be connected, he added.

The chief minister said as a caring government, mothers who gave birth and those whose family member had passed away were also given monetary aids.

Abang Johari who was in Kapit as part of his motorcycle road expedition and official visit programme.

He made stops in Kanowit, Nanga Ngungun and Song during the 110 km journey starting from Sibu Jaya this morning.

The Kapit Town Square project was approved by Abang Johari on April 25, 2017 and was completed on Sept 15 this year.

Earlier, he attended a briefing on the proposed river bank and slope protection works to existing Kapit Waterfront by Henry Chuo from Gayasari Architect and proposed market and recreational centre by Albert Liew from BL consultant team.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer’s Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.