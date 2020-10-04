Abang Johari: Give us mandate to fulfil people’s aspirations

SIBU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg calls upon the people to give Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a new mandate in the next state election to fulfil more aspirations for Sarawakians.

In making this call at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Central Zone Special Convention at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday, he said the state had increased its revenue by RM3 billion since he became the chief minister three years ago.

In another five years, he said there would be RM15 billion in the coffer.

“There are more (development projects) in my hands that I will give back to our people because by 2030, we must be the most developed state in Malaysia.

“We do not just depend on other people, we must also work hard. This is our fight in PBB,” he said.

He also mentioned that the state might execute its power on the exploration of oil and gas in the middle of this month.

“I’ve fought for our oil and gas rights. Petronas has paid us RM2.95 billion, and together with contributions from other oil and gas companies we have RM3.16 billion.

“There is more. We are still negotiating. Pray that maybe in the middle of this month, we will execute our power on exploration of oil and gas,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is PBB president, said he would consider establishing Coastal Area Development Agency (CADA) and more development agencies if given the mandate.

He said the dams in Sarawak, namely Batang Ai, Bakun, Murun and Baleh had the potential to become economic drivers for the state in the future.

He also said the government was building bridges connecting all places in the central zone. The bridges would be completed by 2024.

“From Igan we build roads to Sibu, from Sibu to Kapit, from Kapit to Nanga Mujong, from Nanga Mujang to Baleh, from Baleh to Belaga, and from Belaga to Bintulu.

“The whole of central region will be connected,” he said.

He also said the state government would launch Sarawak’s television station (TV Sarawak) on Oct 10, in conjunction with the birthday celebration of Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud. TV Sarawak would go on air via Astro 122.

“Finally, we will have our own television programmes to showcase our culture and uniqueness,” he said.

He said when the federal government was under Pakatan Harapan (PH), RTM had dropped shows initiated by Sarawak including the ‘P Ramlee Singing Competition’ and ‘Piala Ketua Menteri’.

The chief minister said he would revive these programmes via TV Sarawak.

His wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Bujang, PBB deputy presidents and deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, PBB secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, its Youth chief Gerald Rentap Jabu, Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general Datuk Janang Bunsu were among those present.