Abang Johari leading high-powered motorcycle expedition from Sibu to Kapit

SIBU (Oct 4): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is currently leading a high high-powered motorcycle expedition from Sibu to Kapit.

Departing from Eco Garden, near Sibu Jaya at 8.50 this morning, the 168-kilometer Sibu-Kapit road expedition was participated by about 80 high-powered motorcycles.

During the expedition, Abang Johari will stop in several areas for working visits and attend programmes with the people.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

At 10am, Abang Johari is expected to arrive at the Kanowit District Council multipurpose stall and tamu for a briefing on the development project by the Central Region Public Works Department (JKR).

He then will visit to Kanowit tamu market, before having breakfast with the community at the Kanowit multipurpose stall centre.

The motorcycle expedition will proceed to Ngungun which is 37 kilometers away and Abang Johari is scheduled to attend the meet-the- people session and development project briefing by JKR central region at the multi purpose hall of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) Ngungun, Kanowit.

Abang Johari is expected to arrive in Song at 1pm and make a survey at the Waterfront Project, Song.

He is also expected to arrive in Kapit at 3.30pm and is scheduled to officiate the opening ceremony of Kapit Town Square.

Abang Johari is scheduled to attend a dinner with the local community at Kapit Civic centre.