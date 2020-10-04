Alert level weather warning for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level weather warning with heavy rain for Sabah starting today and tomorrow.

According to a statement of the National Weather and Geophysic Operation Centre, the condition is forecasted to affect the interior namely Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Keningau.

“It will also hit west coast areas including Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud; as well as Kudat and Kota Marudu while in Labuan, the condition is expected to occur from tomorrow and on Tuesday,” said the statement.

The statement also said heavy rain is also expected in Perlis, Kedah and Penang from Wednesday until Friday. – Bernama