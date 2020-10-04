Celcom apologises for temporary network disruption, services gradually being restored

KUCHING: Celcom customers throughout the country experienced a temporary network disruption around 3pm today.

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) in an official statement said its customers nationwide had experienced interruptions for voice, SMS and data services.

“All services are gradually restoring as of 6pm on the same day.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused, as they were unable to place calls and access internet data,” said the telco provider.

As a token of Celcom’s appreciation for its customers’ patience, it said all data usage for customer’s allocated quota will not be deducted from 6pm to midnight today.