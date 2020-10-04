Covid-19: 293 new cases involving 1 imported case reported in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): A total of 293 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, a slight drop compared to the highest daily tally of 317 yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 292 of the cases were local transmissions while the one imported case involved a foreigner travelling from Bangladesh, taking the cumulative total of positive cases to 12,381.

“Of the 292 local transmissions, 269 involved Malaysians and 23 foreigners.

“Of the 292 cases also, 30 were travellers returning from Sabah, bringing the number of cases with a travel history to the state since Sept 20 to 206,” he said at a press conference on Covid-19 updates today.

He said no fatalities were reported today, with the death toll remaining at 137, while 1,961 active cases are being treated.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are currently 28 patients being treated in the intensive care unit, with four needing ventilator support.

In detailing the breakdown of the cases today, he said Sabah continued to record the most number of cases, with 126. Among them being 12 Malaysians and one foreigner from the Bangau-Bangau Cluster, two Malaysians and 12 foreigners from the Benteng LD Cluster as well as four Malaysians from the new Kau Sing Cluster.

Kedah had the second-highest number of cases, with 113, of which 112 involved Malaysians from the Tembok Cluster and one Malaysian from the Bah Rose Cluster.

“Selangor, meanwhile, recorded 31 cases, with 13 detected through screening of returnees from a high-risk area (Sabah), 13 from the Jalan Meru Cluster, three from the Embun Cluster and two close contact screening,” he said.

Johor had eight cases, with six being returnees from Sabah (all Malaysians), one foreigner who underwent screening prior to deportation and one foreigner who underwent pre-employment screening.

In Labuan, five cases (all Malaysians) were detected through the screening of returnees from Sabah while Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak recorded one case each. – Bernama