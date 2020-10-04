Covid-19: Control, prevention activities carried out in Pa’ Dalih after positive case reported in Selangor

KUCHING (Oct 4): Covid-19 control and prevention activities have been carried out in Pa’ Dalih in Bario yesterday (Oct 3) following the Covid-19 positive case, reported by the Sepang District Health Office in Selangor, who has a history of movement in Pa’ Dalih, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the activities were led by the Miri Division Health Officer together with a medical officer, assistant medical officer, nurse, and three assistant environmental health officers.

“The journey of this activity was assisted by the Miri Fire and Rescue team by using a helicopter from Miri to Pa’ Dalih where the special team departed at 9.30am and arrived at SK Pa Dalih at 11am.

“Screening activities began with a briefing to all present including health workers from Bario Health Clinic who were on standby even before the activities were carried out.

“The health screening started at 12pm with the help of Pa’ Dalih village chief who had called all residents of Pa’ Dalih to come forward to Pa’ Dalih Multi-Purpose Hall to undergo Covid-19 screening,” it said in a statement today.

The committee pointed out that the screening successfully covered all residents in Pa’ Dalih, comprising 117 people (70 men and 47 women).

“Four samples were taken from the positive case’s family members and another 113 samples were that of Kampung Pa’ Dalih villagers,” it said.

It also said disinfection activities were carried out at the case’s family home, Pa’ Dalih Health Clinic and Pa’ Dalih Multi-Purpose Hall which was used as a venue to take Covid-19 samples.

“Overall, this case involved a total of 135 close contacts and all of them have been screened,” it said, adding that 12 close contacts are family members of the case who are based in Miri and Pa’ Dalih while 123 contacts are villagers from Kampung Pa’ Dalih.

SDMC said based on examinations carried out during the Covid-19 screenings, none of the contacts showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

“All screening samples are currently waiting lab test results,” it added.