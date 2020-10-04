Have new timber policy ‘to benefit all’, says Nanta

SIBU: Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi has proposed for a revamp of Sarawak’s timber policy.

The Kapit MP says such a move is necessary as the existing policy has been benefitting ‘only the rich’ all this while.

“Therefore, l hope that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would come out with a new policy that could benefit the ordinary people, and not only the rich people,” said Nanta, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general, in his welcoming address for the ‘Special PBB Convention-Central Zone at a hotel here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, officiated at the event.

Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan were also present.

About 1,000 delegates from 25 PBB branches across the central region attended the convention.

Nanta, who was the event’s organising chairman, said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the health authorities, the PBB Convention this year had to be divided into four zones – starting with Miri, followed by Betong and Sibu and finally, set for Kuching this Oct 25.

He regarded the convention, with the theme ‘Sarawak Rights Prioritised, Development Empowered’, as a key event that could bring together PBB members and also comrades from other component parties under the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and continue all efforts set for developing Sarawak.

It also serves as a platform for the delegates to discuss and study the direction and future of the party.

“The convention, among other things, also aims to give voice and strengthen the unity and understanding among our members in continuing the efforts to help the people of Sarawak who always want peace, harmony and better lives.

“We also want this convention to be a platform to prepare the party and its members for the upcoming state election. We hope that our meeting here would be able to produce the thoughts and understanding among us to continue to govern Sarawak with excellence and success,” he said.

Nanta said the convention had also opened a space for members to present working papers in preparation for the next state election, as well as to hear special discussions pertaining to local and current issues.