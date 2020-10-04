Heavy fighting over Karabakh after main city shelled

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in fierce clashes Saturday as fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region intensified after its main city came under heavy shelling.

The leader of the breakaway province said he was heading to the front and that the “final battle” for the region had begun, seven days after new fighting erupted in the decades-old dispute.

Armenia’s defence ministry said Karabakh’s separatist forces had repelled a “massive attack” by Azerbaijan in one area of the frontline and had launched a counter-offensive.

“Heavy fighting is ongoing on other flanks,” defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said its forces had “captured new footholds” and that the Armenians had “suffered serious losses in manpower and military hardware”.

The clashes came after the regional capital Stepanakert came under artillery and rocket fire on Friday. AFP journalists in the city heard more explosions yesterday morning.

Residents hid in shelters and on Saturday were clearing up wreckage and sweeping up the shattered glass windows of their homes and shops.

“This is a great sorrow for our community, for our people,” Nelson Adamyan, a 65-year-old electrician, told AFP outside his damaged residential building.

“But we will stand for our freedom, we will always be free.”

At least one person was reported killed in the shelling.

Both sides have been accused of hitting civilian areas, with Azerbaijan saying Saturday that Armenian artillery had shelled 19 of its settlements overnight.

The new fighting erupted last Sunday and mounting international calls for a halt to the hostilities and a return to negotiations over the dispute have gone unanswered.

The leader of the breakaway province, Arayik Harutyunyan, said he was headed to join the “intensive fighting” on the frontline.

The “nation and motherland are under threat,” he told reporters in Stepanakert.

“The time has come for the entire nation to become a powerful army. This is our final battle, which we will certainly win.”

Both sides have repeatedly claimed to be inflicting heavy losses.

The Armenian side has reported 158 military deaths and said 14 civilians have been killed. Azerbaijan has reported 19 civilian deaths but has not confirmed any fatalities among its troops.

Russia, the US and France – whose leaders co-chair a mediation group that has failed to bring about a political resolution to the conflict – called on the warring sides this week to immediately agree a ceasefire. — AFP