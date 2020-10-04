KPJ Sabah offers drive-through Covid-19 test

KOTA KINABALU: KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital now offers “Drive -Through for Covid-19 test” to help the community in Kota Kinabalu to get screened in a safer manner.

The drive-through, which is the first to be initiated, had successfully screened up to 200 persons on the first day of implementation, yesterday.

Following the rising positive cases of covid-19 in Sabah, the implementation of programme is a proactive approach to screen patients whereby appointments are made online via scanning of QR code and once payment is confirmed, the hospital shall provide the appointment date promptly via Whatsapp.

“As a caring provider, this proactive initiative aims to minimize contact with others and make it convenient for the community to get tested,” said Miranda Harumal, chief executive officer of KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital.

She said the programme is conducted from 9.00am – 5.00pm on Monday to Friday while on Saturday from 9.00am – 1.00pm.

The standard RT PCR test results will usually be known three to five working days. Additionally, tests with shorter turnaround time results are also available however these tests are upon doctor’s recommendation.

The drive through covid-19 screening has been non-stop since it is initiated, she added.

“KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital assures the public that our hospital has always practised strict SOPs in safeguarding the health and safety of all our stakeholders, patients and staff,” said Datuk Dr Ajaz Ahmad Nabijan, Medical Director of KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital.

For more information on Covid-19 testing at KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital, please contact our hotline at 011-20800699 or visit www.kpjhealth.com.my/sabah.