Large crowd awaits Soon Koh at launch of PSB Long Sepilling branch

MARUDI: A large crowd of supporters donning red shirts gave an overwhelming welcome to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, when launching PSB Long Sepilling in Tinjar Baram branch yesterday.

They even had a motorcade to lead the PSB president all the way to the branch premises.

In his speech, Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, appealed to voters in Marudi to give their support to PSB candidate Datuk Sylvester Entri in the next state election.

Wong said voting for PSB is akin to giving voters themselves a chance for change, so as to pave way for PSB to bring hope to voters in Marudi.

He said Entri, who had served as an assistant minister and has his support base in Marudi, is a capable and approachable leader.

Wong said PSB is a local-based multiracial political party which has no connection with any peninsula-based political alliances.

He added that PSB is more independent when it comes to fighting for the interest and rights of Sarawakians in ensuring that no single ethnic group is being left out.

If PSB is given the mandate to rule Sarawak after the next state election, Wong pledged to improve rural infrastructure in the shortest possible time.

He said priority would be given to building roads to enhance rural connectivity and equip all rural households with electricity and water supplies, and Internet services.

“Our rural communities will no longer have to wait for years to enjoy facilities such as roads, electricity and water,” he added.