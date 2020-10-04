Lee: 15 access roads to Miri-Bintulu road completed

MIRI: People staying along the Lambir stretch of Pan Borneo Highway can now easily access Miri-Bintulu main road,

now that proper access roads have been completed by the contractors.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said 15 access roads had been completed, and more would follow.

“The one with major issue like flood is the Mile 6 stretch of Miri-Bintulu road, which also has two villages consisting more than 30 families. The shallow earth drain cannot cope with the heavy surge of rainwater.

“The issue of flood and slippery muddy road were brought to my attention last week. I sought cooperation from the contractor responsible to improve the access roads. Now, it has been resolved,” Lee told reporters when inspecting the site yesterday.

He added that more work was needed to improve the livelihood of villagers in the area, such as increasing their water pressure, and gravel the existing muddy road. The 38-km Lambir stretch of Pan Borneo Highway, which links Jalan Airport to Bekenu Junction, is now about 40 per cent completed.