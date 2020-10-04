MASwings requested to provide more direct flights for Limbang-Miri, Limbang-Kuching sectors

MIRI: Federal Deputy Minister of Transport Hasbi Habibollah has requested MASwings to increase the frequency of its direct flights servicing the Limbang-Miri and Limbang-Kuching sectors.

The Limbang MP said this request to the regional community airline – catering specifically to travellers across Sarawak and Sabah – was made to lessen the travelling hassles faced by the Limbang folk in crossing the Brunei borders.

Effective Oct 1 this year, Brunei is imposing the ‘Services Charge’ on all travellers, including the transport operators, at every entry and exit points of its border posts.

All foreign nationals, including Malaysians, are also required to undergo the Covid-19 testing prior to entering the sultanate.

“Looking at the latest development, as the people’s representative in Limbang, I would like to request for MASwings to increase the frequency of its flights connecting Limbang to Miri, and connecting Limbang to Kuching,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Currently, there are three direct MASwings flights per week slated the Limbang-Kuching sector – namely every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

For the Limbang-Miri route, the direct flights are available twice daily.

In addition, Hasbi also called upon the express boat operators in Limbang to increase the frequency of their transportation services for the Limbang-Lawas route.