National Unity Ministry postpones all events involving public gathering

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 4): The Ministry of National Unity has ordered all agencies and machinery under the ministry to postpone programmes that involve public gatherings following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country since the past few days.

Its minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique, in a statement today, reminded staff of all the ministry’s agencies and machinery to comply with the health protocols and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Security Council (NSC) and the relevant state governments.

“This include the 8,274 Rukun Tetangga (KRT) neighbourhood watch , 5321 voluntary patrol schemes 1,874 Perpaduan nurseries and 41 Genius kindergartens,” she said.

Halimah said that during the Recovery Movement control Order (RMCO), the ministry would also monitor religious activities at more than 10,000 non-Muslim houses of worship in the green and yellow zones.

“The Ministry advises all staff, unity machinery and the public to always abide by the SOP.

“Practice the new norms such as wearing face mask, physical distancing and to always wash your hands, especially when in public places,” she added. – Bernama