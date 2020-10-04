Not practical to have GE15 anytime soon, says Rais Yatim

JELEBU: The 15th general election should not be held anytime soon as the country is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

He said priority should be given to addressing the people’s concerns over the spread of Covid-19 and related matters.

“It is not necessary for the general election to be held because we just had one (in 2018)…I think it is not practical and the people have reason to be angry (if we hold it). Because of this anger, we have to be careful.

“Do not have any more changes involving elections or changing of leaders in the midst of Covid-19,” he told reporters after receiving membership forms for the Jelebu Bersatu division here yesterday.

The question of prime minister candidate also should not be determined now, as the focus of all parties should be on helping to ease the impact of Covid-19 on the people, said Rais, who is also Jelebu Bersatu division chief.

“So, let’s put aside (such matters); do not be in a rush to get the PM’s post…when this pandemic is over, I think anyone can try to be the PM,” he added.

At the ceremony, Rais received 20 application forms from Penggerak Komuniti Negara Jelebu members, led by its chairman Tang Jay Soon, the former deputy chief of Jelebu PKR division. — Bernama