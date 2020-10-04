PBB delegates pledge full support for Abang Johari at Central Zone convention 

SIBU: Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Children Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah delivered four key motions at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)’s Special Convention for Central Zone in a hotel here yesterday.

Among the motions was the unanimous support voiced out by all the delegates of the Central Zone special convention for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue leading PBB in facing the 12th state election and continue to be the Chief Minister of Sarawak.

The next motion forwarded by Fatimah, who is also PBB Women chief, focused on achieving balanced development and efforts to boost the economy for the well-being of the people and prosperity that could be enjoyed together.

In this respect, she elaborated: “The government must establish a Coastal Area Development Agency (CADA) to complement the development of Sarawak holistically and inclusively in the coastal areas.

“It is important to be balanced with the development agenda aspired by the establishment of Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), the Highland Development Agency (HDA), the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA), the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) and Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada).

Moreover, she said to ensure that the motion would remain relevant, the level of urgency regarding the land acquisition of Bumiputera Customary Rights lots and the submission of land titles under Section 6 and Section 18 of Sarawak Land Code, must be heightened.

“This includes land categorised as Native Territorial Domain (NTD) under Section 6A of Sarawak Land Code. Besides that, by re-formulating policies on rich natural resources in the central zone such as forests, timber, coal, sand and hydroelectricity, it would make them be more profitable and beneficial to the people.”

She also said it called for the simplification of the process of obtaining the traditional fisherman’s licensing for fishermen and business licensing for small-medium enterprises (SMEs) operated by women, so that these two groups could fully benefit from various forms of facilities such as grants, loans, training and guidance provided by the government.

Adding on, Fatimah believed that it was vital to meet the needs of the people by way of providing them with the access to quality social support system.