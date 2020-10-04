Police reminds public to remain cautious with Macau scam syndicate

KUCHING: The general public especially Padawan district residents are reminded to be cautious with regard to the Macau scam syndicate.

Padawan District Police headquarters (IPD Padawan) Commercial Crime Investigation division (KBSJK) head ASP Tina Manchu said this was because the Macau scam was carried out by syndicate members who were well-trained to scam the public.

“I would like to remind the public that Macau scam are done by the syndicate members who are well-trained to scam the public.

“These syndicates are trained for about a month in Malaysia before they are sent to places like Thailand and Cambodia to scam the locals and cheating the public,” she said in a statement today.

In fact she said, there is such an institution for the syndicate members to be trained to scam people, which had been confirmed by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation division director (JSJK) Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur recently.

With regard to that, Tina cautions the public so that they will be more cautious with the modus operandi or any other methods done by the Macau scam syndicate members .

“If you receive any suspicious telephone calls, please contact the nearest police station to you or contact KBSJKD Padawan at 013-7711258 or whatsapp 013-2111222.

“To check latest financial scams’ information, you can also go to the official website ,” she said.