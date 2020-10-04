PSB chief receives grand welcome in Miri

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh received an overwhelming welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Miri Airport Friday.

The grand welcome, which included a special welcoming dance, was arranged by a group of PSB members and supporters.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, had a meeting and a dialogue with local PSB leaders in Miri to discuss the party’s preparations for the next state election, which could be called at any time soon.

He is set to declare open the PSB Kampung Long Sepilling Branch in Marudi Friday.

Earlier, PSB had announced Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran as its candidate for Marudi in the 12th state election.