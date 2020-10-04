Re-examining the concept of green gardening at home

ONCE again I would like to cover the topic of green gardening or natural farming at home. It is basically a system of growing vegetables and fruit vegetables without resorting to unnatural chemicals. This is getting more popular commercially as consumers seek out fruits and vegetables grown without pesticides. There is also a trend calling for no inputs such as mineral fertilisers, foliar fertilisers, and the like.

On top of all that is basically the desire to go back to nature and let nature take its own course. We are trying to move away from a world that has been polluted by farming methods such as slash and burn practised by our forefathers for padi and other crops like pepper, or worse the use of heavy machinery such as bulldozers to terrace the slopes of the hills.

The case of hills no steeper than 25 degrees was advocated by soil surveyors and soil technocrats for agriculture in the tropics for fear of heavy rainfall and the consequence of silting in the river systems as what has happened in Sarawak.

Oil palm plantations do need this practice to create the terrace for other crops such as rubber, pepper, and cocoa. We faced the call to do away with open burning in the late 1990s because of the loss of natural reserves in the field and plant bodies.

Going organic

Organic green farming was first advocated after it was found pesticides from farm flow outs in all countries cause harm to riverine and marine life. The knowledge of pesticide safety measures stipulated in the Pesticides Act 1974 affected both product importers and manufacturers. Today we have good guidelines on the safety measures in place.

My former colleague, who is an economist by profession, advocates for natural farming. She gathered experience from the Philippines and Sabah on various natural farming methods for low income communities, in particular, as no external inputs (fertilisers or chemicals) are needed. The system merely requires local biomass (weeds, grass, and leaves), cardboard, egg trays, and unstained paper. This is an organic requirement for soil capacity conservation and regeneration of energy sources.

During her sessions on greens and fruit vegetables, she covered collecting microbes for the screening and incubation of the useful microbial agents for natural farming. There are now at least seven microbes used for organic fertilisers on the market – Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Aspergillus, Mycorrhiza, Rhizobium, Lactobacillus, and Saccharomyces.

For modern understanding of the physiology of plant growth, there are at least the following 18 amino acids in use: Glycine, Alanince, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Proline, Threonine, Isoleucine, Lysine, serine, Cysteine, Valine, Leucine, Tyrosine, Arginine, Ammonium, Acetic acid, Lactic acid, and Glutamic acid.

The three essential growth hormones are Auxin, Gibberellin, and Zeatin. You will find them being recommended for the planting or growing of plants such as durian. They would ensure the planting holes have enough amino acids, humic acids, soluble P, organic matter, effective microbes, and the NPK, Mg, Ca, Si, and Fte for a good mixture as basal dressing.

Total organic gardening is a desire to avoid the use of chemicals to treat pernicious weeds and everyday garden pests such as slugs, snails, and caterpillars. The self-imposed ban on chemical use means that managing a garden is more labour intensive by hand weeding and the manual removal of pests. Although it may seem tedious, creating the right habitat for the predators can restore a natural equilibrium, allowing nature to take over and let the wildlife work with you to have a thriving garden in a greener way.

It is claimed that using natural processes to feed chicken or pigs would in fact reduce the smell of their waste products under natural farming. This is quite a new understanding of having no smell chicken or pig farming through changing their nutrition using just natural vegetative materials.

Hopefully more and more of us will take up this method of natural farming. Do send me an email if you have questions, comments, and suggestions. Happy gardening.