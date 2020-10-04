Restoration works on 180-year-old Al-Qadim Mosque in Sibu expected to be completed by April 2021

SIBU (Oct 4): The restoration of works costing RM3.5 million on one of the oldest mosques left in Sarawak, Al-Qadim Mosque here, is expected to be completed by April 2021, said Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He explained that the project to restore the 180-year-old mosque along Kampung Nyabor Road here involved three phases.

“The restoration project is currently in phase three and expected to be completed by April 2021.

“The 180 years old-Al Qadim Mosque has been gazetted by the state government as a heritage building,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

The Nanga assemblyman was speaking during a visit by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s wife, Datuk Amar Jumaani Tuanku Bujang, to the mosque this afternoon.

Dr Annuar Rapaee added that the restoration works was progressing well and that the mosque was the pride of the Muslim community here.

He added that the minaret believed to be demolished about 80 years ago to pave way for development, had been re-erected part of restoration works to restore the two centuries old mosque to its original form.

Jumaani had tour of the mosque and given briefing on the project to restore the mosque.

Among those present were Muslim Welfare Organisation Malaysia (Perkim) Sibu branch chairperson Datin Sharifah Zaidah Syed Abdul Aziz and Sibu Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakis) secretary Jamil Julaihi.