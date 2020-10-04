RM100 aid for UiTM students stranded by registration postponement

SHAH ALAM (Oct 4): Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has decided to give cash assistance of RM100 to students who have been stranded following the government’s decision to postpone the registration of students this month.

Its vice-chancellor Emeritus Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim said the aid would be given to students who had turned up at the campus but had to go back home as well as those who had registered and chosen to remain in campus.

“Apart from this, the university’s top management has agreed to waive the college fees for October 2020 for all students staying at residential colleges of UiTM Shah Alam and branch campuses.

“A total of 3,252 students had turned up in person to register between Oct 1 and 3. However, only 940 students have chosen to stay on at UiTM residential colleges throughout the country while the rest decided to return to their respective homes,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azraai said students who decided to remain at residential colleges would continue to be monitored and helped according to their respective needs.

On Friday, the Higher Education Ministry announced its recommendation for all institutions of higher education to postpone physical registration of new and existing students this month in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases of late. – Bernama