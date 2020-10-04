Senior citizen among 7 suspects nabbed after police bust ‘holo’ session

BAU (Oct 4): A 78-year-old senior citizen was among seven suspects that were nabbed while playing ‘holo’ (dice-based gambling game) in front of a house in Kampung Belimbing, Krokong here today.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said all the male suspects aged between 35 to 78 years old were detained at around 12.30am because of their involvement in gambling activities.

Apart from that Poge said, all seven suspects were also arrested for violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“All of the suspects were arrested while playing ‘holo’ in front of a house in Kampung Belimbing, Krokong, here in a ‘Op Dadu’ by the IPD Bau Criminal Investigation division.

“The suspects, who did not have any past criminal records, were later brought to the Bau Police station for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, during the raid, he said police also seized a unit of silver holo container, three dices depicting a picture of a rooster, crab, tiger, lobster and fish, a piece of ‘holo’ material, some amount of cash, and furnitures.

He said, the case will be investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and Regulations 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) 2020.