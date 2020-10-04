Syariah-compliant Mak Yong performance well-received in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: The syariah-compliant form of Kelantan’s traditional Mak Yong theatre performance has been well-received by the people, State Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman said.

He said three series of the theatre performances had been staged in Tanah Merah, Jeli and most recently in Pasir Mas.

“Throughout the tour series, the performances which have been adapted and combined with modern forms, were well-received by the local communities.

“The syariah-compliant performance does not incorporate ritualistic elements, has no female involvement and the storyline is with elements of advice for the viewers’ benefit,” he told reporters after officiating at the MakYong Heritage Trail programme held in conjunction with Visit Kelantan 2020 at Dewan Apam Putra Lubuk Jong here, yesterday.

Earlier, the media reported that the state government would allow the traditional Mak Yong dance performance in Kelantan if the shows comply with syariah requirements.

Meanwhile, Kelantan National Culture and Arts Department (JKKK) director Rosnan Abdul Rahman said the syariah-compliant performances were without the traditional ritualistic opening ceremonies and female characters but the original structure of the performance was still maintained.

“The clothes and musical instruments remain the same …so there should not be any dispute.

“As long as the performance is allowed to return to the stage, it is already considered an achievement for us,” he said. — Bernama