Three PPR buildings to be quarantine centre

LAHAD DATU: Three blocks of PPR Seri Sapagaya here is being turned into a centralised quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients in the district.

The 410-unit PPR, which is in the final stage of occupancy process, is located at Km 18 of Lahad Datu-Tawau road.

Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) Lahad Datu chairman Juraimin Jadi, said the opening of the centre was due to the spike of Covid-19 cases in this district.

Juraimin said that after it is gazetted, the PPR will be opened for the Covid-19 patients who need to be put under quarantine but in stable condition.

e said two blocks of the PPR would be used for treating patients and one for the frontliners, comprising health, police, armed forces and local government personnel.

“This accommodation is expected to save assignment time and energy of our frontliners as once it is operating, two other quarantine centres (ILIM and MPOB) will be closed down.

“However, if there is a need, we will reopen the two centres as well as opening other blocks of this PPR to cater for the demand,” he said when met during his visit to PPR Seri Sapagaya with district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor, 13th Brigade Infantry Commander Brigadier General Abdul Razak Hussain, District Council executive officer Kusnadi Manuwar and District Health officer Dr. Amirul Hisham Zainol.

According to Nasri, some 30 police personnel will be deployed there to monitor and control the situation.

He said the police will be assisted by Armed Forces personnel, Rela members and other agencies to watch the quarantine centre as well as the ‘Laluan Tikus’.

He added that the areas are also secured with barbed wire for safety purpose.