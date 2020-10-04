TYT urges people to work with govt

KOTA KINABALU: The people and the government should work together as a team to stimulate the state’s economy that has been affected by the spread of Covid-19, said Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

He said cooperation between the people and the government was important to ensure effectiveness of measures taken, as well as safeguard the interest of the people in facing the various challenges brought by the pandemic.

“I welcome the government’s efforts in addressing Covid-19 and measures taken to safeguard the people’s welfare,” he said in his speech at the investiture ceremony which was held in conjunction with his 67th birthday here yesterday.

Also present were his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and wife, Datin Juliah Salag and the three Sabah deputy chief ministers — Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Juhar also called on all parties to take advantage of technology, especially online platforms, for the economic survival of the people, taking into account the limitations of movement due to the spread of Covid-19.

He also advised the people to take the necessary precautions and increase their level of compliance with standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“We have no choice, but to continue living under the new norm, so we need to be strong to continue to work hard and not give up easily, especially when facing threats and challenges,” he added.

Juhar also congratulated Hajiji on his appointment as the new Sabah Chief Minister and expressed his confidence that the Bersatu Sabah leader would be able to face the various challenges in developing the state.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey, who is also State Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, led the list of 17 recipients for the state award yesterday.

He was bestowed the Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu (S.P.D.K) which carries the title “Datuk Seri Panglima”. – Bernama