Abg Jo: GPS government on solid ground

Coalition’s strength means it is able to focus on developing state for benefit of people, says CM

KAPIT: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is on solid ground and therefore able to focus on developing the state with the support of members of its coalition parties, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state is now experiencing rapid infrastructure development and that the government has the budget needed to bring further development for the benefit of the people.

“The RM3.16 billion in sales tax paid by Petronas and other oil and gas companies has enabled Sarawak to be developed further.

“Areas like Matu, Daro, Mukah, Tanjung Manis, Igan, Sibu and Kapit are now well connected thus easing inter-division travel for the people. Roads to Nanga Mujong have also been completed while Baleh and Belaga up to Bintulu would also be connected,” he said in his speech when officiating at the opening of the RM3 million Kapit Town Square yesterday.

He went on to announce the approval of RM73 million for two development projects in Kapit town – the RM15 million new market and the RM58 million landscape and heritage project near Fort Sylvia.

The Kapit Town Square project was approved by Abang Johari on April 25, 2017 and was completed on Sept 15 this year.

The chief minister arrived here for an official visit as part of his motorcycle road expedition programme.

The expedition was made possible with the availability of the long-awaited road connectivity from Sibu to Kapit, with the so-called ‘missing link’ connecting Ngemah in Kanowit district and Temalat in Song district now nearing completion.

The 9.6km Ngemah-Temalat section is the most crucial part of the 110km Sibu-Kanowit-Song-Kapit road.

The road means Kapit folk would no longer need to endure a 22km journey on earth road within a plantation between Ngemah and Song to get to Sibu or other major towns in the state.

At the moment, Kapit can be reached via express boat which usually takes about three hours’ journey or via the plantation road.

With the new road, motorists from Sibu could reach Kapit in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Abang Johari was joined in his expedition by about 80 high-powered motorcycles – the convoy kicked off from Eco Garden near Sibu Jaya at 8.50am and throughout the journey, they made stops at Kanowit town, Nanga Ngungun Resettlement Scheme and Song Bazaar.

Upon his arrival here, Abang Johari attended briefings on the proposed riverbank and slope protection works on Kapit Waterfront, as well as on the proposed market and recreational centre.

Hundreds of GPS supporters and well-wishers gathered at the town square to welcome the Chief Minister and his entourage, with many snapping photos of Abang Johari’s high-powered motorcycle, which he first used to travel from Kuching to Serian when he was the state’s tourism minister.

Among those present yesterday were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, federal Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.