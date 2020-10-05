CM: Kapit no longer isolated with completion of 110 km Sibu-Kapit road

KAPIT (Oct 5): Kapit is now no longer isolated now that the division is now connected via the 110-kilometre Sibu-Kapit Road to other places in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this also proved that the journey to Kapit was no longer time consuming.

He said the road with the Ngemah/Temalat section in its final stage of completion was a testimony to the hard work of the local elected representatives to get the road done.

Abang Johari recounted that he first came to Kapit when he was 15 when he was following his late father to visit the late Tun Jugah.

“We boarded a ship and the journey took about seven hours from Sibu.

“Seven hours was very far during my father’s time. But now, during my time, it takes only one hour 45 minutes using motorbike from Sibu to Kapit.

“These are the changes between then and now. That is why when there claims that the state leaders are not fighting for the people, I told James (Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing) and Alexander (Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi) I want to prove to the world that there is a road to Kapit,” he said during a gathering with the Kapit community at the civic centre here last night.

Abang Johari said for this reason he decided to ride a motorbike to Kapit instead of using a helicopter.

On Sunday, the expedition started from Eco Garden near Sibu Jaya and was joined by about 80 high-powered motorcycles and among the participants included Masing, Nanta and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the expedition members were amazed by the beautiful landscape along the way.

“The journey was hilly but it was smooth at the same time.

“I was surprised to see the surrounding especially when reaching Kapit. Between Ngungun and Song, the hilly scene was similar to Cape Town in South Africa.

“So I suggested to Karim we have to promote this area for film shooting, like how the Winter Sonata television series brought popularity to Korea.

“If we can shoot a film using Kapit as a background…after all we have Miss Universe Malaysia from Sarawak.

“We can groom local talents for Performing Arts,” he said.

On another matter, he said the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) covering 81,000 square kilometers will be given another RM1.5 billion to develop areas under the agency.

“This is if the people give the mandate to Gabungan Parti Sarawak to lead the state again for another five years,” he said.