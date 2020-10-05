DBNA pays tribute to ‘Semban Ring Lady’

KUCHING: The Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) pays tribute to the late ‘Semban Ring Lady’ Ranyu Daiee, who had promoted the community’s traditional culture locally and overseas.

DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik led members for a visit to Ranyu’s family residence at Kampung Semban in Bengoh Resettlement Scheme (BRS) last Saturday evening.

The visitors also presented financial assistance, derived from donations raised among DBNA members, to the family of the late Ranyu.

Joining Ik Pahon for the visit were DBNA deputy president Charlie Ungang, supreme council member Kecha Dewok, as well as chairpersons and members of DBNA Penrissen and DBNA Padawan branches.

Ranyu passed away at her house at about 5.30am last Friday – she was 83. The funeral took place yesterday at the BRS Anglican Church cemetery.

Ranyu is survived by six children, 22 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Ranyu was among the four famous ‘Ring Ladies of Semban’ – the other three are Peluk Abeh, Tawud Luhan and Singai Nekan.

They are believed to be the last Bidayuh women wearing the traditional coiled copper rings, known as ‘ruyang’ and ‘rasung’, over their forearms and calves.

It is known that these women had been wearing these rings since age 10. Being members of the Kampung Semban Cultural Troupe, the four women would often be invited to various state and national-level events.

In 2016, the group was invited to perform at ‘Lo Spirito Del Pianeta’ – an international festival of indigenous peoples and tribal groups, held in Milan, Italy.

The Milan event, which gathered cultural troupes and performers from all over the world, was meant to give a first-hand account of the daily life of indigenous people through their respective culture.