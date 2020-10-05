Former PBB Katibas branch deputy chief joins PSB

SIBU (Oct 5): Former Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Katibas branch deputy chairman Robertson Mawa, 66, has quit the party to join Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

Robertson, who is a former political secretary to the chief minister, said he decided to quit PBB after losing trust in the party.

“When Pakatan Harapan (PH) became the government, they tried to segregate themselves from Barisan Nasional (BN), so they formed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Now, the federal government changed again, they collaborated with Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and United Malay National Organisation (Umno) again to form the government,” he told reporters when today.

Robertson said he would not criticise on the progress of development implemented by the GPS government in his area but believed that it was high time for the people there to get another platform to ensure that there would be development happening in the area, especially road connectivity.

He said that he was in the midst of recruiting the other PBB members in his area to join PSB, which he believed is not difficult.

“This decision to join (PSB) is very recent and we have already started to recruit people from the area to join PSB.

“As I am the key person there, for me to move the members from PBB to PSB; I think it is not difficult, I am very confident.”

Acknowledging that the decision for him to join PSB from PBB was a difficult one to make, Robertson said he made the decision after studying and observing the struggle of PSB, which is a party for all races in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, during his speech at the member initiation ceremony, he assured other PSB members including party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh that he would not turn back now that he had decided to join PSB.

“Once I made my decision, there is no turning back. Once I made my decision, there is no PBB, no GPS in my mind,” he pointed out.

He said his task now is to wake other PBB members up to join and support PSB.

Also present at the event was chairman of PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputra Unit Andrew Shilling.