‘Government has headroom to fund projected deficit of RM107 bln in 2020’

KUCHING: The government has headroom to fund the projected deficit of RM107 billion in 2020, analysts note, adding that next year’s budget deficit is projected to be less at 5.7 per cent.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) recapped that during the year-to-July, the government raised net funding close to RM60 billion from the bond market.

“Taking into account the RM16 billion compensation settlement received from Goldman Sachs, the estimated balance that the Federal government may need to raise is RM31 billion to fund the deficit of RM107 billion, or 7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), for the year,” Kenanga Research said.

“Assuming this to be raised from the bond market, the government’s outstanding debt financed by Malaysian Government Securities (MGS), Malaysian Government Investment Issues (MGII) and Malaysian Islamic Treasury Bills (MITB) would be circa RM834 billion at the end of 2020.”

By the research arm’s estimates, this represented just over 60 per cent of GDP, at the debt ceiling mark raised from 55 per cent (on August 24 by Parliamentary approval).

“Of course there are other means of funding such as another special dividend from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) despite a financially challenging year, given its net cash balance sheet.”

According to Kenanga Research, another alternative would be in selling down stakes in matured listed companies by the likes of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah).

“The comfort we have here is that even without resorting to less conventional measures, the government should be able to reasonably fund the deficit in the short term via the bond market.

“Next year’s budget deficit is projected to be less at 5.7 per cent, as the GDP recovers 5.3 per cent and on the absence of stimulus packages.

“This relieves the debt to GDP ratio to track back down to below 60 per cent.”