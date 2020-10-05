Ismail Sabri: Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan to start CMCO tomorrow midnight

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 5): A conditional movement control order (CMCO) has been put in place for Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan districts in Sabah, which will start on October 7 at 12.01am.

In a statement today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that this was decided in a special cabinet meeting among ministers, where they discussed the current situation of Covid-19 throughout the state of Sabah with the Ministry of Health(MOH) and Sabah’s state government.

“Movement in and out of the areas under CMCO is strictly prohibited.

“Only essential services, including factories and chains related to necessary services are allowed. The Ministry of International Trade and Industry(MITI) will provide a list of services that will be needed in the affected areas,” he said.

With the number of cases in Sabah rising by the day, Ismail Sabri said that the implementation of the CMCO is to prevent more infections and transmissions of Covid-19 in the area, as well as to help with targeted tracking of cases. – MalayMail

