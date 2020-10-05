OPPO’s latest smartwatch designed with a dual-curved display, equipped with Wear OS by Google

KUALA LUMPUR: Stylish, versatile and intuitive, the OPPO Watch arrives in a design to impress and equipped with powerful features for life on-the-go.

Powered with Wear OS by Google, the OPPO Watch puts various Google apps and services at the tip of your fingers. Additionally, it is equipped with four heart rate sensors to accurately capture a wide range of health information, such as the users’ current and average heart rate, as well as sleep patterns.

Crafted to offer a premium experience, the OPPO Watch comes in 46mm with Wi-Fi, sculpted using an aluminium alloy frame, in stunning Black or Glossy Gold finishes. There is also a 41mm edition with Wi-Fi available in Black, and Pink Gold finishes.

The OPPO Watch comes with a fluorine rubber strap. Compared to silicone, this material has the advantage of having better elasticity and is easier to clean to prolong its durability. There is also a leather strap offered as an alternative for those who prefer a more sophisticated look.

With Wear OS by Google, the OPPO Watch series provide helpful features with a wide variety of apps from the Google Play Store.

It is also the first smartwatch to have a dual-curved display, and the aluminium alloy frame provides optimal strength and durability. A 19-step polishing process ensures a seamless bond between the 3D glass and the frame.

The vibrant 3D flexible AMOLED screen of the 46mm edition of the OPPO Watch measures 1.91 inches – plenty of room for comfortable swipes and taps.

Rest assured that the OPPO Watch is up to the task, with 5ATM waterproofing and dust-resistance.

Completing the line-up, the OPPO Watch 41mm is also crafted from aluminium alloy frame providing strength and durability, and its 1.6-inch AMOLED screen provides equally rich detail.

When it comes to battery life, the OPPO Watch delivers up to 16 hours of power from just a 15-minute charge, thanks to VOOC Flash Charging. Users can also choose between the smartwatch power mode with battery life of up to 36 hours or power saver mode with battery life of up to 21 days, while still monitoring heart rate, counts steps, notifications, and more.

The OPPO Watch is available in Malaysia starting October 3, 2020 onwards. The 41mm variant is priced at RM899, while the 46mm variant is priced at RM1,299.

Technical Specifications

Types: 46mm, 41mm

Colours: Black, Glossy Gold, Pink Gold

Size: 46x39x11.35mm, 41.45×36.37×11.4mm

Watch frame: Aluminum alloy

Strap: Fluororubber

Weight: 39.3grammes, 30.1grammes

Button: Home button, Multifunction button

Screen size: 1.91 inch, 1.6 inch

Operating system: Wear OS by Google 2.18

Capacity: 1GB+8GB

WiFi: WLAN 2.4G

Bluetooth: BT4.2, BLE

Sensor: Tri-axial acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, optical heartbeat sensor, capacitance sensor, ambient light sensor

Water resistance: 5ATM/3ATM

In the box: Watch body (without strap)x1, Fluororubber strap x1, charging base x1, quick start guide, safety guide