Political activist suggest drastic measures, partial lockdown for red zones immediately

KUCHING: Drastic measures or partial lockdowns ought to be taken on states in Malaysia which have been classified as red zones with immediate effect, said political activist Voon Shiak Ni.

She said the sharp spike in the number of positive Covid-19 cases for the past few days, including the over 400 cases today, was alarming.

“I strongly suggest that the government take drastic measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 before it starts spreading in the community and gets tougher for contact tracing,” she said in a statement today.

Malaysia hit a new record high today with 432 new Covid-19 cases.

Voon strongly believed that it was necessary to enforce a partial lockdown for two weeks.

“It is an uphill task for authorities to do contact tracing as it is a task racing against time.

“Contact tracing will be futile in efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic if everyone is still moving around actively and socialising,” she said.

She said Covid-19 had spread from Sabah to all other states in the country in less than two weeks including infecting green states such as Perak and Perlis.

“It is crucial for everyone to limit their movement to stop the spread of Covid-19 while giving time and space for contact tracing exercise to be carried out effectively,” she said.