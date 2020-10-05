Sabah asks for tighter measures to curb Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): The Sabah government is seeking tighter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government hoped the National Security Council (MKN) will approve the tighter measures the state seeks immediately following the sharp spike in cases there.

Sabah has recorded triple-digit infections since Oct 1, with 1,206 patients being treated in hospitals currently, he said in a statement here today.

According to Hajiji, the measures the state government wanted were to allow only business premises that provide essential services and goods to operate while closing down all dine-in restaurants, ‘tamus’ (open markets), night markets and pasar tani, and places of worship

Also closing public parks, recreational centres, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, schools, daycare centres, nurseries and kindergartens.

Others are public buses to operate at 50 per cent capacity while private vehicles will be limited to two people at a time and conversion of quarantine stations as additional wards .

Currently, there are controls on inter-district movement in the state.

Hajiji also urged Sabahans to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 prevention SOPs and play a role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. – Bernama