SDMC: Contact us if you come across any PUS wearing white wristbands in public

KUCHING: Members of the public are urged to contact the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) if they come across any Person Under Surveillance (PUS) wearing white wristbands in public.

SDMC in a statement today said the public can report their complaints to the Bilik Gerakan Negeri which will be operating for 24 hours starting today until Oct 18.

The Bilik Gerakan Negeri can be contacted at 082-513340, 082-649813, 082-536512, 082-646634, 082-443991, 082-510014, 082-649684, 082-313518 or via WhatsApp at 011-4085 9282.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced that all public higher learning institutions (IPTA) and private higher learning institutions (IPTS) from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan who have reported themselves at their respective IPTA or IPTS in Sarawak must undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest Health Clinic.

“The IPTA or IPTS management are also required to contact the Divisional Health Office immediately,” it said.