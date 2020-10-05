SFC: Visitors to Sampuant Waterfall trespassing on Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary

KUCHING (Oct 5): The popular Sampuant or Pueh Waterfall that has attracted many visitors recently is part of the Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary, reminded Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

In a statement today, it pointed out that as such activities like four-wheel driving, trekking and picnicking were considered as trespassing.

It informed that its enforcement officers had detected a group of people trespassing into the Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary area for those activities.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who is also the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves, stressed that those activities were prohibited and are considered as a trespassing offence.

“We will not tolerate any trespassing, hunting and encroachment into the totally protected areas.

“Our enforcement officers out there will take actions against trespassers and those caught will be compounded or brought to court, if need be,” he warned.

According to the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998, no entry is allowed to Totally Protected Areas (TPAs), including Wildlife Sanctuary, without permission from the Controller.