STU Sibu looks after welfare of retired members

SIBU: The Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) Sibu Division has set up a special committee to look after the welfare of retired members, says its chairman Yong Sie Hing.

He pointed out that retiring did not mean reaching ‘the end of the line’, but rather it marked

‘a new chapter in life’.

“For this year, we have 35 retired members.

“STU Sibu has set up a special committee to look after welfare of retired members,” said Yong at STU Sibu’s 17th annual general meeting (AGM) here last Saturday.

He added that 65 members’ children received academic incentives, with 24 of them having excelled in Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), 35 in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, five in Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations, and one in GCE.

“In the future, STU hopes to work with a local university or college to give special scholarships to members’ children with excellent results in university or college,” he

said.

STU central zone vice-president Adam Prakash was also present at the function..