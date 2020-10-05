S’wak education ministry invites UKM professor to dialogue on state’s international schools

KUCHING (Oct 5): Sarawak’s Education, Science and Technological Research Ministry has invited a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia professor to a dialogue, after the latter continued to cast doubt on the state’s initiative to set up international secondary schools.

“If he (Professor Teo Kok Seong) is unable to come, he can contact us and we will be happy to entertain him if he has any further inquiries to assist him in his next response,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Teo had told a news portal last Saturday that the five proposed international schools, to be managed by Sanjung Services Sdn Bhd, should be deemed as government schools and they should adopt national curriculum, instead of an international syllabus.

He said this was because Sanjung Services was a subsidiary of Yayasan Sarawak and it should be regard as ‘a statutory body under the government’.

On Sept 26, Teo had reportedly claimed that the state’s international secondary schools went against the provisions of the Education Act.

In the statement today, the ministry maintained that Sanjung Services is a private company established to manage the five Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary Schools.

The ministry clarified that the company was not a statutory body as claimed by the professor and the company, Sanjung Services Sdn Bhd, was incorporated under the Companies Act 2016.

“On the other hand, Yayasan Sarawak is a statutory body established under an ordinance enacted by state legislature,” it said, stressing that Sanjung Services and Yayasan Sarawak are separate legal entities.

The ministry further pointed out the Education Act 1996 defines ‘government educational institution’ as those established and fully maintained by the government and the government, according to the Education Act, refers to the federal government represented by the Minister of Education Malaysia

“As such, the establishment of international schools by Sanjung Services Sdn Bhd does not qualify the schools as government schools,” it said.

The ministry said the registration and establishment of international schools by Sanjung Services was in accordance with the provision of Section 73 and Section 79 of the Education Act 1996 (Act 550) and the Education Rules (Registration of Educational Institutions) 1997 [P.U(A) 534/97].

It added that Section 15 of the Education Act 1996 states that international schools are exempted from the national education system and as such are not required to implement the national curriculum.

The ministry said the state government welcomes dialogues and discussions with any parties with the required expertise and correct fact to improve the performance of schools in the state.

During a press conference specially called on Sept 28, the Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin had clarified that the five Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary Schools are to be managed by a private company and dismissed claims by the professor that the international secondary schools might contravene provisions of the Education Act 1996.