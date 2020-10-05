Tiong refutes claims of supporting Anwar

KUCHING (Oct 5): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing has refuted claims of him supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.

The Bintulu MP said that Anwar’s claim saying that he gained majority support of MPs to take over the government served as an example of why opposition leaders should stop their ‘desperate drama’ to seize power instead of entangling the people in their attempt to form yet another government.

On the list of MPs purportedly supporting Anwar’s intention which was circulated on social media, he deemed the list as ‘dubious’ and that it was ‘extremely laughable’ to see the names of two PDP MPs – Tiong and Baram MP Anyi Ngau – to be included in the list.

“Many friends of mine in Sarawak had received this list being circulated on Whatsapp and I’m perplexed as to how mine and Anyi Ngau’s name can be on the list. It certainly made us really famous and fueled unnecessary speculation.

“Why is Anwar’s camp so interested in using our names without permission? We might be only a minor component partner, we have integrity and principles – unlike some parties who will go along with whomever the PM-elect is.

“Obviously, I totally refute this as fake news and mere rumours. In fact, much of the related information published on those portals are vague and speculative. With nothing confirmed, I urge the people not to fall prey to nonsensical speculations,” Tiong said in a statement today.

On Sept 23, Anwar claimed he had majority support of MPs to form a government, and would hold an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

The PKR president said the majority of those supporting him were “Malay-Muslim MPs”, claiming that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government was practically over.

The list of MPs, which was published on the online news portal The Coverage, lists 15 Sarawakian MPs out of the 121 names. Out of that, four are from GPS, two from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and one independent. The rest are from Pakatan Harapan.

The 15 Sarawak MPs in the list are Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Bintulu, PDP), Anyi Ngau (Baram, PDP), Mordi Bimol (Mas Gading, DAP), Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching, DAP), Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin, DAP), Datuk Seri Richard Riot (Serian, SUPP), Masir Kujat (Sri Aman, PSB), Jugah Muyang (Lubok Antu, Independent), Wong Ling Biu (Sarikei, DAP), Larry Sng (Julau, PKR), Alice Lau (Lanang, DAP), Oscar Ling (Sibu, DAP), Baru Bian (Selangau, PSB), Datuk Wilson Ugak (Hulu Rajang, PRS), and Michael Teo (Miri, PKR).

On another matter, Tiong pointed out that many of the ousted Pakatan Harapan leaders who had been attacking the Perikatan Nasional government as a ‘backdoor government’ seems to be the same people who are planning a real backdoor takeover of the government.’

He added that it was the PH’s own collapse that made it necessary to bring on PN.

As such, he reiterated that all politicians must put the people and country first as their priorities and that they should immediately stop all actions that can disrupt the foundations of the nation, instead devote all resources and efforts towards battling the coronavirus and put the country back on economic revival.

“The true way to govern a nation is to enrich the people. I sincerely hope that all politicians, including those of the opposition, can work together to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at our vulnerable moment to revitalise our nation.

“Let’s practise good revival measures in this difficult time of the pandemic and bring us to economic recovery as soon as possible,” he said.