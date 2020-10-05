Trump positive for Covid-19

Fundamental Outlook

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19). US stock market tumbled but recovered towards the weekend. Contrary to negative sentiments, market analysts believe this could bring a positive impact on US’ economy as more Americans will begin to be more aware of the effect of the pandemic effect by wearing masks and observe social distancing.

Prior to Trump’s diagnosis, Trump and Joe Biden went head-to-head in the first of their three scheduled presidential election debates. The first session nsaw Biden leading in approval ratings. Analysts warned of a possible political uproar in November.

US jobless claims declined to 837,000 for the week ended September 26 as slow recovery continues. On Friday, the monthly payroll grew 661,000 in September, below forecast. Unemployment rate declined to 7.9 per cent, the lowest in six months.

European Union officials have begun to take legal actions against the UK for approving the contentious Brexit bill. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc had given Britain until the end of September to remove “problematic parts” of the bill, but the deadline has now lapsed and the provisions remained.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in a narrow range last week, above 105. The trend is expected to be contained initially from 105 to 106 while waiting for a catalyst. Traders should be aware of an unexpected extension due to the leading trend in the dollar index.

Euro/US dollar traded within 1.16 to 1.175 last week. The market might remain unchanged until it moves out of the range. The trend is prone to be bearish in case of breaking beneath the 1.16 support. Traders should expect to see 1.14 the next target should the trend nosedive.

British pound/US dollar saw strong resistance at 1.30 on the day-chart. We forecast the market will be prone to fall while contain in the range of 1.275 to 1.30. The dollar might continue to climb higher in the coming weeks, counterbalanced by European currencies. However, risk control is recommended in case of a surge above 1.30.

WTI Crude prices traded lower last week as we predicted. However, the range is still contained from US$36 to US$40 per barrel. Demand could remain weak and the bear could start flushing down once the support gives way at US$36 per barrel. Traders should calculate their risk properly if they plan to take short buying from the potential decline.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded lower on last Friday on profit-taking. December Futures contract settled at RM2,712 per metric tonne on Friday. The market will be prone to make correction while resistance emerges strongly at RM2,800 per metric tonne. Overall trend is bearish as crude and food oil face selling pressure in the global market. Downside support is identified at RM2,600 per metric tonne.

Gold prices have been well supported at US$1,850 per ounce and hovered around US$1,900 per ounce before the weekend. We expect strong resistance at US$1,910 per ounce while the market is prone to fall again. Expected support might be tested twice at US$1,850 per ounce after mid-week. Nevertheless, traders should abandon short-view if the market surges and settles above US$1,910 per ounce level.

Silver prices pulled up in a small recovery last week after dipping below US$22 per ounce. The market might resume its bearish trend with a target going below US$22 per ounce level. Resistance will emerge at US$24.50 per ounce in case of short-coverings. Downside is expected at US$21 per ounce in case the bears goes below US$22 per ounce support.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]