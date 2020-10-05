Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sabah, Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) yesterday detected two new Covid-19 clusters, namely the Kau Sing Cluster in Tawau, Sabah and the Embun Cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the index case for the Kau Sing Cluster was the 10,755 case involving a 29-year-old Malaysian who tested positive for Covid-19 through a symptomatic screening on Sept 25.

“Following that, close contact screening was conducted and six more positive Covid-19 cases have been identified. Of the seven positive cases detected, five individuals were Malaysians, while the other two were non-citizens.

“All of them have been admitted to Tawau Hospital, Sabah,” he said in a statement on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday.

Meanwhile, for the Embun Cluster in Hulu Langat, Dr Noor Hisham said five individuals tested positive for Covid-19 and all were Malaysian citizens.

“The index case for the Embun Cluster was the 11,147 case involving a 41-year-old Malaysian man who tested positive through a symptomatic screening on Sept 29.

“Following that, close contact screening was conducted and four more positive cases were identified. All of them have been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

The cause of infection for both clusters are still under investigation, Dr Noor Hisham added. – Bernama