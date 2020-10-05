Uggah: S’wak govt approves setting up of agropark at Lubok Tamang in Saribas

KUCHING (Oct 5): The Sarawak government has approved the setting up of an agropark at Lubok Tamang in Saribas, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this new agropark, which has an area of 1,400 hectares, offers a golden opportunity for those interested in modern farming.

“We welcome all those from nearby longhouses and villages to apply for suitable farming lots,” he said when laughing the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Rumah Kamarau in Munggu Prin, Debak, Betong here today.

He added more details on the agropark will be revealed to the locals soon.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, also touched on Saribas’ new agriculture potentials such as pineapples, bananas, and coconut commercial cultivation.

“There are also other crops like ginger and chilli as well as lifestock rearing.

“Farmers must learn to diversify their activities to avoid the pains of commodity price drop,” he said.

He pointed out that marketing served as an integral part of modern farming and that the government would see to it that products produced by farmers can be sold.

“At the local level, the farmers’ organisation of the area would serve as the purchaser but we may also consider appointing anchor companies with international marketing links,” he said, adding that Sarawak’s future in the agriculture sector looked promising as a number of its products had now penetrated Singapore and China markets.

On AgriCOP, the Bukit Saban assemblyman said the programme was to enable farmers to identify modern farming activities which appealed to them and they can then contact their respective agriculture office for advice and available assistance.

During the event, he also announced a sum of RM500,000 from the Agriculture Facilitation Fund to assist Saribas assemblyman Razi Sitam in carrying out more agriculture programmes and activities.

Meanwhile, Razi in his speech expressed his gratitude to Uggah and the state government for approving the set up of the agropark at Lubok Tamang.

He said the concept of modern farming and marketing can be promoted to the people through this approach.

He also urged fresh graduates to take up the challenge of becoming ‘agropreneurs’ as commercial agriculture has great potential.

Also present were Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu.