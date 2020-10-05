URDA to get another RM1.5 bln allocation to develop Upper Rajang – CM

KAPIT (Oct 5): Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he has big plans for Sarawak and he was confident he could make it happen as the state was expected to grow financially stronger in years to come.

He said that the people must continue to give Gabungan Parti Sarawak the mandate to govern the state as there would be more (development) to come but he could not do it if he did not have the power.

‘’Another RM1.5 billion will be allocated to the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA), which is responsible for the development of the upper Rajang area from Kanowit to Kapit, after the coming state elections,’’ he during a dinner with the community here last night.

He said the allocation among others would be used to build the 73km Nanga Mujong-Baleh Dam Road, Nanga Serau-Sungai Kain Road and the Tunoh Road from Nanga Mujong to Nanga Tiau.

URDA was allocated RM1.5 billion to develop the upper Rajang area when it was set up in 2017.

Abang Johari said his politics was to help the people and he was sincere in doing it.

He said that, as a Muslim, by helping the people, he would get ‘pahala’ (merits) that would help him when he dies.

He said he had survived politically for 40 years because of the support from the people despite initially declining to be in politics.

‘’I declined when Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub (third Chief Minister of Sarawak) asked me to take over (Satok state seat) from (Tan Sri) Abang Abu Bakar Abang Mustapha.

“But he called my mother who later told me not to go against the elders. So I obliged, I cannot say no to my mother,” he said.

It was of utmost importance that Sarawak had visionary leaders who could work together and a politically stable condition for more development to take place, Abang Johari stressed. – Bernama