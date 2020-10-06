130 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases yesterday at 432, of which 130 were in Sabah.

This brings the cumulative positive cases to 2,519 in the State, according to tHealth director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Of the 130 cases in Sabah, 57 were detected through symptomatic screening, 39 were under the Bangau-Bangau cluster and 16 tested positive through close contact screening.

Meanwhile, six healthcare workers, comprising five Malaysians and one foreigner, were found to have contracted the virus through screening.

Another three cases were reported under the Benteng LD cluster and three more during workplace screening.

In addition, two cases were Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients and another two were detected via community screening.

The MOH also reported one influenza-like illness (ILI) case and one pre-surgery case in the daily Covid-19 report yesterday.

Of the 432 cases nationwide, 429 were local transmissions and three were imported cases.

Some 224 cases out of the daily figure reported yesterday were under the Tembok Cluster in Kedah.

Noor Hisham said 29 of the cases were individuals who had returned from Sabah.

To date, a total of 235 Covid-19 cases had had a travel history to Sabah since September 20.