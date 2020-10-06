2 suspects picked up by police in connection to woman’s body found at Jalan Aman, Sibu

SIBU (Oct 6): The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body with her legs stuffed inside a black suitcase at Jalan Aman here today.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects, believed to be in their 30s, were picked up by the police from a house at Jalan Tong Sang here at around 3.45pm today.

He said the suspects, a man and a woman, were the acquaintances of the victim, who had been identified as Heng Meow Lin, 37, believed to be from Perak.

The victim’s last known address was at Jalan Tiong Hua here, he added.

“We managed to trace the victim’s identity from a MyKad number written in one of the documents found on the body.

“A quick background check using the same MyKad number found that the victim had a previous criminal record for vice. The information later led us to the two suspects,” he said when met at the location where they arrested the suspects.

Stanley said a letter found with the body also indicated that the victim had a 16-year-old daughter, believed to be staying with her family in Perak.

The letter was addressed to the victim’s daughter.

“The body was found lying on the ground by passersby at about 6.30am, who alerted the police immediately.

“We believe that she had died few hours before being discovered, with bruises on her face and neck.

“There were no other visible injuries or weapons found at the scene,” he said.

The vicitm was fully clothed, with her legs placed inside a black suitcase.

“There were two towels near the body. There were no jewelries, no watch. The victim was barefoot.

“We need to wait for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death,” he said.

He said the case has been classified as a murder and police are investigating the motive.