32 villages flooded, Kota Belud worst hit

KOTA KINABALU: Several areas were affected by flash flood and landslide due to continuous downpour from about 3am, yesterday.

Kota Belud was one of the worst-hit areas with slope failure along Jalan Melangkap Piasau Gaur, which cut off the road completely, making it inaccessible by any vehicle.

The area, encompassing 150 metres in length and 60 metres in width, was not able to be cleared between 11.30am and 1pm yesterday, as landslide was still occurring.

Heavy rain which lasted hours throughout the district also caused water levels to rise in three rivers, resulting in a number of villages being flooded. The water level of Sungai Abai rose to a dangerous level of 6.16 metres, and the bridge along Jalan Melangkap Piasau Gaur was also rendered inaccessible by 12pm.

A total of 32 villages were affected, namely Kampung Siasai Tamu, Kampung Kota Belud, Kampung Bobot, Kampung Ejuk, Kampung Menunggui, Kampung Lebak Engad, Kampung Sembirai, Kampung Lingkodon, Kampung Donggoi, Kampung Marajah, Kampung Lebak Moyoh, Kampung Sadok-sadok, Kampung Gunding, Kampung Linau, Kampung Karang Benai, Kampung Taun Gusi Keranjangan, Kampung Tanjung Pasir, Kampung Labuan, Kampung Tanjung Wakap, Kampung Taun Gusi, Kampung Jawi-jawi, Kampung Kesapang, Kampung Kota Bungan, Kampung Tawadakan, Kampung Lilud, Kampung Merabau, Kampung Sangkir, Kampung Kota Peladok, Kampung Pengkalan Abai, Kampung Limatok, Kampung Rantai Rosok and Kampung Pirasan.

Several roads also could not be accessed by any vehicle, including Jalan Kampung Bobot, Jalan Siasai Tamu, Jalan Kampung Menunggui, Jalan Kampung Linau and Jalan Lebak Moyoh Bypass Kudat.

As at 11.18am, Pusat Kawalan Tempat Kejadian (PKTK) opened at Dewan Pengaman IPD Kota Belud. At 11.20am, the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) and temporary relocation centre opened at Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said.

The temporary relocation centre at Dewan Masyarakat Kota Belud had evacuated 10 families from their homes, comprising 34 flood victims in total. Nine of them were from Kampung Kota Belud, while 25 others were from Kampung Siasai Tamu.

In Tuaran, several roads were disconnected and inaccessible by any vehicle, including Jalan Rugading, Jalan Bypass Intan, Kampung Kauluan Tamparuli, Telipok (Jalan Lama), Jambatan Tamparuli (Lama), Jalan Roundabout Nenas Tamparuli, Jalan Lapasan, Kampung Lingga, Kampung Kiwoi, Kampung Bambangan, SK Bawang, Kampung Selaud, Kampung Berungis and Telipok Jaya.

Heavy rain since 3.40am also affected residents in Kampung Kauluan, Telipok Jaya, Kampung Selaud, Kampung Berungis and Kampung Pendamai, while water levels at Sungai Pam Labuaya and Rumah Pam Lakang rose to dangerous levels at 4.35 metres and 7.4 metres, respectively, by 11am.

A temporary relocation centre was activated in Dewan Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu, to provide refuge for flood-affected victims from Kampung Padas Tebobon, Kampung Gudon and Jalan Timbok.

A landslide along Jalan Kokol Poring-poring, leading to Kokol Haven Resort, also obstructed traffic for as long as 50 metres with half the road rendered inaccessible.

However, road users could take the alternative Jalan Kokol Tombongon, Jalan Kionsom.

Jalan Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan in Ranau was also cut off due to landslide, with no alternative route. However, cleaning works to open a path had been ongoing since 1.45pm.

Meanwhile, three villages in Beaufort were affected by flood which also resulted in inaccessible roads. The villages were Kampung Lingkungan, Kampung Bukau and Kampung Tambalang Along. Three schools, SK Lingkungan, SK Bukau and SK Tambalang, were also affected.

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department had issued a yellow level weather alert for heavy downpour in the west coast of Sabah (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), interior districts (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Keningau), Kudat, Kota Marudu and Labuan. The bad weather is expected to last until today (Oct 6).